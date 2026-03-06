CineCrossroads: The Oscar race top nominees of the year

One Battle After Another

The film centers on former members of the radical left-wing group “France-75.” Once, they carried out raids on migrant detention centers and took part in acts of sabotage, but years of underground struggle ultimately destroyed their lives.

After one of the robberies, Perfidia, a member of the group, kills a security guard and is arrested. To avoid prison, she betrays her comrades. Fifteen years later, her daughter Willa lives under a false identity, while the past of her parents begins to haunt the family once again.

The story unfolds as a tense drama about the consequences of political radicalism and the way the past inevitably returns.

Hamnet

This drama transports viewers to sixteenth-century England and tells the story of William Shakespeare’s family.

At the center of the narrative are the playwright’s relationships with his wife Agnes and their children. When their son Hamnet dies of illness, the tragedy becomes a turning point for the entire family and for Shakespeare himself.

Gradually, it becomes clear that the pain of loss transforms into a creative impulse. This tragedy inspires Shakespeare to write one of the greatest works of world literature – Hamlet.

Sinners

The film is set in the United States in the 1930s. Twin brothers Elijah and Elias Moore return to their hometown in Mississippi after working for rival mafia groups in Chicago.

They buy an old sawmill with the dream of opening a music bar for the local community. However, the opening night turns into a nightmare when an ancient vampire named Remmick arrives in town and begins turning people into his followers.

The film blends elements of gothic horror, musical drama, and the social history of the American South.

Sentimental Value

This Norwegian drama follows director Gustav Borg, who returns to Oslo after many years away. His relationships with his daughters are fractured, and his career is in decline.

Trying to start over, he decides to make a film about the life of his mother, a member of the Norwegian resistance during World War II. Yet the work on the screenplay unexpectedly becomes an attempt to confront his own mistakes and the broken ties within his family.

The film explores themes of memory, inherited trauma, and the complex relationship between art and personal life.

Marty Supreme

The story begins in New York in the 1950s. Marty Mauser is an ordinary shoe salesman obsessed with table tennis.

Dreaming of competing in an international tournament, he travels to Europe, where he encounters the world of exhibition matches, high-stakes gambling, and questionable deals. Gradually, his sporting ambitions turn into a series of risky decisions and moral compromises.

The film combines a sports drama with irony and the atmosphere of the postwar era.

