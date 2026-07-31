CineCrossroads: “The Odyssey,” “Star Wars,” and “Ratatouille”

Movie of the Week — The Odyssey (2026)

Christopher Nolan turns to one of the greatest works of world literature. The story follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War. What should have been a simple journey becomes a series of trials spanning ten years.

Rather than presenting the myth as a grand fantasy, Nolan explores it as the story of a man shaped by war. The Odyssey becomes a reflection on the cost of victory, the search for home, and the struggle to preserve one’s identity after years of violence and wandering.

The film was shot using large-format cameras and practical effects, making the ancient world feel remarkably tangible.

Classic Pick — Star Wars (1977)

Young Luke Skywalker is unexpectedly drawn into the struggle between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance. Alongside Princess Leia, smuggler Han Solo, and former Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi, he embarks on a coming-of-age journey, discovering the Force within himself and its power to change the fate of the galaxy.

While creating the film, George Lucas drew inspiration from Joseph Campbell’s mythology, Akira Kurosawa’s Japanese cinema, and classic Hollywood adventure serials of the 1930s. The movie revolutionized visual effects, while Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic later became one of the most influential visual effects studios in film history. John Williams’ iconic score also earned an Academy Award.

Family Choice — Ratatouille (2007)

Pixar’s animated film tells the story of Remy, a rat with an extraordinary sense of taste who dreams of becoming a great chef.

While his family searches for food in the garbage bins of Paris, Remy dreams of creating true culinary masterpieces. Fate leads him to the kitchen of Auguste Gusteau’s legendary restaurant, where he and the clumsy Linguini get a chance to prove that talent has nothing to do with where you come from.

Ratatouille is filled with mouthwatering animation, subtle humor, and heartfelt emotion. It is a story about pursuing your dreams despite other people’s expectations. And, as the film’s famous line reminds us, “Anyone can cook.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency compiled a selection of films based on or inspired by ancient Greek mythology.