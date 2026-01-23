CineCrossroads: “The Housemaid,” “Titanic,” and “The Prince of Egypt”

Movie of the Week – The Housemaid (2026)

At first glance, the story seems fairly predictable. A young woman named Millie takes a job as a housemaid in the luxurious home of the wealthy Winchester family. The lady of the house initially appears friendly and welcoming, but her behavior soon changes. Sudden outbursts of anger, hysterics, and constant nitpicking turn everyday chores into a psychological ordeal.

However, the film quickly moves away from the familiar “victim and tyrant” formula. Behind the respectable facade of the mansion lies a far more complex and disturbing system of relationships. No one here is who they seem to be, and beneath the neat old-money interiors lurk dangerous manipulations.

Millie finds herself trapped by circumstances. Recently released on parole, she desperately needs a job and is forced to endure the growing tension in the house. Nina, the mistress of the home, displays obsessive jealousy and unpredictability. Her husband Andrew appears calm and sympathetic on the surface, while their daughter coldly mirrors the behavior of the adults. With each passing day, the atmosphere becomes increasingly explosive.

The Housemaid builds its intrigue slowly but deliberately, transforming an everyday domestic drama into an unsettling thriller about power and control.

Classic Pick – Titanic (1997)

The story unfolds in 1912 aboard the most luxurious ocean liner of its time. Fate brings together Jack, a poor artist, and Rose, a young woman from high society whose future depends on a profitable marriage. Their romance develops against the backdrop of rigid social division.

James Cameron deliberately places a fictional love story at the heart of a real historical catastrophe. As the ship begins to sink, social conventions fade away, while fear and selfishness emerge with ruthless clarity. The rich and the poor are faced with the same choices, and not everyone proves worthy of them.

The disaster sequences impress with their sheer scale. The director focuses not only on the main characters but also on dozens of secondary stories, turning the tragedy into a collective portrait of humanity.

Titanic is not just a love story between people from different worlds. It is a stark reminder of the cost of arrogance and the illusion of unsinkability, a sweeping cinematic chronicle of the end of an entire era.

Family Choice - The Prince of Egypt (1998)

Animation rarely tackles themes of faith head-on. DreamWorks’ The Prince of Egypt stands out as a rare example of an animated film that explores personal responsibility and freedom, both physical and spiritual.

The story is based on the biblical narrative of Moses, who grows up at the pharaoh’s court and is later forced to choose between a life of privilege and the truth about his origins.

The visual style deserves special attention. Classic 2D animation inspired by ancient Egyptian frescoes gives the film a monumental, almost timeless quality. The music by Hans Zimmer is powerful and memorable. Deliver Us immediately sets the tone for the entire film. Through its choral force, rising tension, and dramatic melody, the opening song conveys the pain of slavery, the hope for liberation.

The Prince of Egypt remains a striking example of how animation can speak about complex and meaningful subjects without lowering the bar for either children or adults.

