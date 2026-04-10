CineCrossroads: “The Drama,” “Dead Poets Society,” and “Soul”

Movie of the Week — The Drama (2026)

A story built around doubt, powerful enough to destroy even the strongest relationships.

Charlie and Emma are preparing for their wedding. The venue is booked, invitations are sent, and the perfect day lies ahead. But one revelation about the bride’s past changes everything. What once seemed insignificant turns into a point of no return.

The film focuses on the inner states of the characters. Charlie gradually sinks into anxiety and cannot let go, while Emma tries to hold the relationship together. The wedding preparation turns into an emotionally cold process, where love itself is called into question.

The atmosphere is deliberately dark, with muted tones and a growing sense of tension. The story raises simple yet painful questions: Is there a difference between an action and an intention? And are we ready to accept another person’s past?

Classic Pick — Dead Poets Society (1989)

Carpe diem, seize the day. This phrase defines the entire film.

A new English teacher, John Keating, arrives at a strict American boarding school. His methods sharply contrast with the traditional system. Instead of memorization, he encourages critical thinking and urges his students to search for their own voice.

The students gradually begin to carve out their own paths, despite societal pressure and parental expectations. Through their stories, the film shows how difficult it is to stand by one’s beliefs and go against the system.

Family Choice — Soul (2020)

One of Pixar’s most profound and visually striking films, and a rare case where adults may appreciate it even more than children.

The main character, Joe Gardner, is a music teacher who dreams of performing on stage. Just as his dream is about to come true, he unexpectedly dies. Trying to return, Joe finds himself in a realm where souls are formed. There, he becomes a mentor to a stubborn soul named 22.

The film explores complex themes such as the meaning of life and the fear of death. Instead of tragedy, it offers a different perspective: life is valuable not only because of major achievements, but also because of ordinary moments, like simply listening to jazz.

You can read last week’s special edition of CineCrossroads here.