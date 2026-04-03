CineCrossroads: “Send Help,” “Bruce Almighty,” and “Chicken Run”

Movie of the week — Send Help (2026)

Sam Raimi’s latest film begins as a satirical office story but quickly turns into a survival tale infused with dark comedy. The protagonist, Linda, is a typical “invisible” employee, exploited by colleagues and overlooked by management. After a disaster, she ends up stranded on an island with her boss, and the familiar hierarchy begins to collapse.

The story is built around the transformation of relationships, shifting from submission and irritation to a strange dependency and psychological game. The characters find themselves in a situation where social roles no longer apply, forcing each of them to reveal their true nature.

A critique of office culture and a parody of the survival genre, Raimi deliberately exaggerates characters and pushes situations to the point of absurdity.

The film’s defining feature is its sharp tonal contrast. It balances between comedy, thriller, and psychological drama without attempting realism.

Classic pick — Bruce Almighty (2003)

Bruce Nolan is a successful yet constantly dissatisfied TV journalist. After a series of setbacks, he blames God for all his problems and unexpectedly gets the chance to take His place for a week.

The narrative follows a classic “power test” arc. Granted divine abilities, Bruce initially uses them selfishly, but gradually realizes that running the world is not about performing miracles, but about responsibility for millions of human lives.

The film’s context is closely tied to the career of Jim Carrey. After experimenting with drama, he returns to comedy with a more mature approach.

Its key strength lies in the balance between comedy and philosophy. The film uses a light tone to explore deeper ideas about free will, faith, and responsibility.

Family choice — Chicken Run (2000)

At first glance, it is a story about chickens trying to escape from a farm. In reality, it is a tense adventure constructed almost like a prison thriller. The main heroine, Ginger, repeatedly attempts to organize an escape, but each effort ends in failure.

The plot unfolds around collective resistance. When the rules on the farm change and the threat of being turned into pies emerges, the situation becomes critical, and the characters unite.

What makes Chicken Run stand out is its dual layer of perception. For children, it is a lively adventure full of humor and action. For adults, it reads as an allegory of totalitarian systems and industrial production. The clay animation gives the film a unique tactile quality, while the tension holds until the very end.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.