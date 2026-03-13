CineCrossroads: “Stranger,” “Good Will Hunting,” “Flow”

Movie of the week – Stranger

The new film Stranger reimagines The Stranger, the existential classic by Albert Camus that explores alienation, indifference, and the absurdity of human existence. French director François Ozon returns with this psychological drama, examining identity and the fragile boundaries between truth and illusion.

In 1930s Algeria, the quiet life of an emotionally detached Frenchman is disrupted after the death of his mother, setting in motion a chain of events that forces him to confront society’s expectations of grief, morality, and meaning.

Classic pick – Good Will Hunting

Few films capture the struggle between talent and self-doubt as powerfully as Good Will Hunting, directed by Gus Van Sant.

The story centers on Will Hunting, a brilliant but troubled young janitor working at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Despite his extraordinary mathematical abilities, Will spends his days avoiding responsibility and drifting through life. After solving an advanced problem left on a chalkboard by a professor, his hidden genius is discovered.

Written by and starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the film won two Academy Awards and remains one of the most beloved dramas of its generation.

Family choice – Flow

The animated film Flow, directed by Gints Zilbalodis, offers a unique storytelling experience with no dialogue, relying instead on visuals, music, and movement.

The story follows a solitary black cat navigating a mysterious world gradually swallowed by water. Along the way, the animal forms unlikely alliances with other creatures as they search for safety in a constantly changing landscape.

