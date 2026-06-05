CineCrossroads: “Spider-Noir,” “Only You,” and “Madagascar”

Series of the Week - Spider-Noir (2026)

Amazon’s long-awaited live-action adaptation finally brings one of Marvel’s most unusual universes to the screen. Set in a dark, alternate version of New York during the Great Depression, Spider-Noir follows a weary private investigator who once fought crime as the city’s masked protector.

The series embraces the aesthetics of classic film noir: rain-soaked streets, smoky jazz clubs, corruption, and moral ambiguity. At its center is a former superhero forced to reckon with the life he left behind.

Nicolas Cage, who previously voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, now takes on the role in live action. Rather than focusing on large-scale superhero battles, Spider-Noir explores loneliness, justice, and the cost of carrying responsibility for others.

Classic Pick - Only You (1994)

Some films remind us why romantic comedies became so beloved in the first place. Only You, directed by Norman Jewison, follows Faith Corvatch, played by Marisa Tomei, a woman convinced since childhood that destiny has already chosen her future husband.

When she discovers that a man bearing the name she has carried in her heart for years is traveling through Italy, Faith abandons her wedding plans and sets off in pursuit of what she believes is fate. Along the way, she meets Peter Wright, played by a young Robert Downey Jr., whose charm gradually complicates her certainty.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Rome, Venice, and Tuscany, the film feels like a postcard from another era.

Family Choice - Madagascar (2005)

DreamWorks struck gold with this comedy about four zoo animals who unexpectedly find themselves far from home.

Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hippo have spent their entire lives in New York’s Central Park Zoo. Everything changes when Marty decides to escape in search of adventure. A chain of accidents soon leaves the friends stranded on the island of Madagascar.

What makes the film memorable is not only its humor but its characters. Alex must confront his instincts, Melman constantly worries about everything, Gloria serves as the group’s voice of reason, and Marty discovers that freedom is not always what he imagined.

Of course, no discussion of Madagascar is complete without mentioning the penguins, whose military-style operations became so popular that they eventually received their own spin-off franchise.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.