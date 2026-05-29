CineCrossroads: “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” “Fight Club,” and “WALL-E”

Movie of the Week — Remarkably Bright Creatures (2026)

Netflix’s new adaptation of Shelby Van Pelt’s bestselling novel blends mystery, grief, and an unexpected friendship.

At the center of the story is Tova, a widow working the night shift at an aquarium. Her quiet routine changes when she forms an unusual bond with Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus who observes humans with far more wisdom than they expect.

Sally Field leads the cast, while Alfred Molina voices Marcellus. Released on Netflix on May 8, 2026, the film blends emotional drama with a gentle mystery that slowly reveals how the past can still shape the present.

Classic Pick — Fight Club (1999)

David Fincher’s Fight Club remains one of the most provocative films of the late 1990s.

The unnamed narrator, exhausted by office life, consumer culture, and insomnia, meets the charismatic Tyler Durden. Together they create an underground club that quickly grows into something dangerous.

The film is often remembered for its style, sharp editing, and dark humor, but beneath the surface it is a story about a destructive desire to feel alive at any cost.

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton form one of cinema’s most memorable duos, while Fincher transforms personal crisis into a portrait of an entire generation.

Family Choice — WALL-E (2008)

Far in the future, Earth is covered with waste, and humanity has left the planet. Only one small robot continues to clean the abandoned world. His lonely routine changes when he meets EVE, a sleek robot sent on a mission that may decide the future of humanity.

The film has very little dialogue. Through gestures, sounds, and glances, WALL-E becomes a story about love, ecology, and the need to care for the world we leave behind.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, the film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.