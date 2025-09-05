CineCrossroads: “Fantastic Four,” “Rashomon,” and “Shrek”

Movie of the week — Fantastic Four (2025)

The main premiere of the week is Marvel’s new take on its iconic superhero team. Director Matt Shakman has assembled a stellar cast to retell the story of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm. According to the plot, the group of scientist friends embarks on a space mission, where an unexpected event changes their lives forever. Audiences can expect large-scale visual effects, a refreshed mythology, and a strong focus on the human relationships within the team.

The production itself was a meticulous effort. Like Stanley Kubrick in 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), Shakman focused on using practical effects to make the film feel more realistic. The actors also approached their roles with notable dedication: Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm, became so absorbed in her character that she even delved into quantum physics during preparation. Pedro Pascal, portraying Reed Richards, studied the movements of octopuses to replicate their fluidity and incorporate it into his character’s superpowers.

Classic pick — Rashomon (1950)

Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon not only transformed cinema but also gave rise to the term “Rashomon effect.” It describes situations in which the same event is recounted differently by various witnesses or participants: each version may contradict the others, yet each seems subjectively convincing.

Watching Rashomon feels like a session of self-analysis, as the film carefully unpacks why people distort the truth and what motives drive them. The screenplay is based on two short stories by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa: Rashomon (which provided the title, setting, and atmosphere) and In a Grove (which supplied the plot). The gate itself becomes a symbol of decay and decline. Beneath its arch, the characters offer four mutually exclusive accounts of the same crime. There is no absolute judge here — the verdict lies with the viewer.

For its time, the film was a breakthrough in form. Even today, the story resonates universally: Rashomon does not divide people into “good” and “bad,” but instead reveals how actions and memories depend on perspective. The acting may seem somewhat theatrical to modern audiences, but this reflects the influence of Japanese tradition and Kabuki theater, lending the film a distinctive intensity.

Family choice — Shrek (2001)

Two decades later, DreamWorks’ Shrek still feels as bold and refreshing as it did at its premiere. The green ogre, his talkative companion Donkey, and Princess Fiona turned the world of animation upside down with a story that mocked fairy-tale cliches while delivering a heartfelt message about acceptance and love.

The film’s greatest strength lies in its originality and courage to break conventions. It showed that animation could be more than just a cheerful tale for children — it could also be satire, social commentary, and a mirror for adult insecurities. Shrek explores themes of friendship, self-acceptance, vulnerability, and even loneliness, all wrapped in humor that ranges from playful banter to clever touches of dark comedy.

The music in Shrek deserves special mention: the soundtrack has become iconic and still sounds fresh. Just think of Smash Mouth’s All Star, which opens the film, or the finale I’m a Believer, performed by the characters at Shrek and Fiona’s wedding.

And, of course, the witty references to classic films and fairy tales make it a joy for attentive viewers, rewarding both first-time audiences and nostalgic rewatchers alike.

