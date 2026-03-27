CineCrossroads: “Project Hail Mary,” “The Lord of the Rings,” and “Hoppers”

Movie of the week - Project Hail Mary (2026)

Ryland Grace wakes up aboard a spacecraft with no memory. As his recollections gradually return, he realizes he is part of a mission to save the Sun from mysterious microorganisms threatening life on Earth. His journey leads him to another star system, where he encounters an unexpected ally.

Based on the novel by Andy Weir, the film combines scientific accuracy with an emotional narrative. Its central idea is first contact built not on conflict, but on cooperation. The filmmakers rely on practical effects and carefully designed environments rather than excessive CGI.

A rare example of a blockbuster where spectacle is matched by substance. This is sci-fi about the balance between intelligence and empathy.

Classic pick - The Lord of the Rings (2001)

Hobbit Frodo receives the One Ring and sets out on a journey to destroy it. He is joined by the Fellowship, which must face the dangers of Middle-earth and stop the rising evil.

The film by Peter Jackson set a benchmark for the genre, combining scale with attention to detail and a faithful approach to the source material. The story unfolds gradually, allowing for deep immersion in its world and characters.

A story about friendship that remains one of the most complete and influential screen adaptations in cinema history.

Family choice - Hoppers (2026)

A young heroine tries to stop a construction project that threatens nature. Thanks to new technology, she gains the ability to enter the animal world in the body of a robotic beaver, which changes her perspective and methods.

The film blends environmental themes with a coming-of-age story. Instead of a straightforward conflict, it focuses on compromise and understanding between different sides.

Light in tone yet meaningful in content, the story works for both children and adults. It reminds us that change is possible not only through resistance, but through dialogue.

You can read last week’s special edition of CineCrossroads here.