CineCrossroads: “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come,” “Stand by Me,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

Movie of the week – Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

The darkly comic horror universe of Ready or Not returns with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, once again starring Samara Weaving. The first film introduced audiences to a newlywed bride who discovers that her wealthy in-laws follow a very unusual family tradition on the wedding night, turning what should be a celebration into a tense game of survival.

The sequel expands that twisted world, blending suspense with sharp satire about privilege, loyalty, and the rituals families inherit. While the film keeps the mischievous tone and energetic pace that made the original a cult favorite, it also raises the stakes with new characters, darker humor, and even more elaborate challenges.

Classic pick – Stand by Me

Directed by Rob Reiner and based on a novella by Stephen King, Stand by Me remains one of the most heartfelt coming-of-age films ever made.

Set in a small Oregon town in the late 1950s, the story follows four boys who set out on a journey into the countryside after hearing about a mysterious discovery. What begins as a simple adventure soon becomes a deeper exploration of friendship, fear, and the difficult transition from childhood to adolescence.

Family choice – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Fantasy adventure meets playful humor in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, inspired by the legendary tabletop role playing game. The story follows a charming thief who assembles an unlikely group of adventurers to recover a lost relic. Their quest soon turns into a larger adventure filled with formidable enemies, magical creatures, and unexpected challenges.

You can read last week’s special edition of CineCrossroads here.