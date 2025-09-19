CineCrossroads: “Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint,” “Ugetsu,” and “The Incredibles”

Series of the week — Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint (2025)

A fantasy drama based on the legendary Korean web novel. A humble office worker spends years reading an online story about the end of the world and becomes the only person in existence to reach its final chapter. Suddenly, the plot comes to life and he is given the chance to experience its events firsthand. His greatest advantage lies in knowing all the upcoming trials, hidden scenarios, and secrets.

Audiences are taken through large-scale sequences with monsters, grim zombie armies, and a skill-leveling system reminiscent of video games. At the heart of the story is a burning question: if you know the ending, can you change it?

This adaptation is sure to appeal to fans of Metro 2033, Squid Game, and dark apocalyptic tales with a gamer’s logic.

Classic pick — Ugetsu (1953)

Kenji Mizoguchi’s Ugetsu is a masterpiece of Japanese poetic realism. Its story is drawn from Akinari Ueda’s ghost tales in the 1776 collection Tales of Moonlight and Rain.

Two peasants, in pursuit of wealth and glory, neglect the happiness of their families. One dreams of becoming a samurai, the other seeks profit. But instead of success, they encounter temptations, spirits, and tragic lessons. The film reminds us that true values are peace, home, and family.

Mizoguchi creates the atmosphere of myth and legend: a boat drifting in the mist becomes a harbinger of doom, while female characters embody sacrifice and wisdom. The film captivates with its visual poetry, meditative rhythm, and emotional depth. It is no coincidence that this work was among Andrei Tarkovsky’s favorites.

Family choice — The Incredibles (2004)

Pixar’s animated hit tells the story of a family of superheroes forced to live ordinary lives after the use of their powers is banned. But when the past resurfaces, Mr. Incredible, along with his wife and children, must once again rise to defend the world.

The film’s success lies in its balance of action and family values. The heroes’ powers, including strength, elasticity, invisibility, speed, and the youngest son’s untapped potential, serve as metaphors for everyday challenges, conflicts, and mutual understanding. With thrilling sequences, witty dialogue, and a strong spirit of adventure, The Incredibles appeals equally to adults and children. Fourteen years later, Pixar released Incredibles 2, continuing the Parr family’s story and delighting fans who had long awaited their return.

