CineCrossroads: “Obsession,” “The Truman Show,” and “Toy Story 5”

Movie of the Week — Obsession (2026)

Bear works at a music store and has long been in love with his childhood friend and colleague Nikki. He wants their friendship to become something more, but insecurity and awkwardness prevent him from admitting his feelings. Everything changes when he discovers the mysterious One Wish Willow, an object said to grant a single wish once it is broken.

Written and directed by Curry Barker, the film takes the familiar “be careful what you wish for” formula and turns it into a disturbing examination of romantic fantasy.

Obsession is about how quickly the dream of being wanted can turn into the fear of never being left alone.

Classic Pick — The Truman Show (1998)

Truman Burbank lives in Seahaven, a peaceful town where the streets are clean, the neighbors are friendly, and every day appears perfectly organized. He has a stable job, a beautiful wife, and a predictable routine. There is only one problem: none of it is real.

Unknown to Truman, his entire life has been broadcast as a television program since the day he was born. Seahaven is an enormous studio, the people closest to him are actors, and thousands of hidden cameras follow his every movement. Even the weather can be controlled by the show’s creator, Christof.

Directed by Peter Weir and written by Andrew Niccol, The Truman Show was released before reality television and social media transformed everyday life into public entertainment. Today, its ideas feel even more relevant. Millions of people voluntarily share their routines, relationships, homes, and emotions with strangers, while carefully edited online identities blur the boundary between authentic life and performance.

In the film, Jim Carrey moved away from his usual comedy roles and revealed a more serious side of his acting.

Family Choice — Toy Story 5 (2026)

Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the toy box face an opponent they cannot defeat – a screen.

Bonnie receives Lilypad, a frog-shaped smart tablet that immediately captures her attention. Unlike traditional toys, Lilypad can offer games, videos, music, and endless entertainment without requiring imagination. As Bonnie spends more time with the device, the toys begin to wonder whether children still need them.

The conflict reflects a familiar reality for modern families. Previous Toy Story films explored what happens when children grow up and leave their toys behind. The fifth chapter asks a different question: what happens when childhood itself changes and traditional play is replaced by technology?

More than three decades after the first Toy Story changed animation, the characters are once again confronting the fear of becoming unnecessary. The surroundings may have changed, but the central idea remains the same: toys matter not because they can speak or move, but because of the memories, stories, and relationships children create through them.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.