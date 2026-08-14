CineCrossroads: “Moana,” “Schindler’s List,” and “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Movie of the Week – Moana (2026)

The ocean is calling once again, this time in live action.

Moana lives on the island of Motunui, where her people have remained safely behind the reef for generations. But when her community faces a growing threat, the young daughter of Chief Tui follows the ocean’s call and sets out on a dangerous voyage to restore prosperity to her people.

Her journey brings her together with Maui, a powerful and boastful demigod who reluctantly becomes her companion. Together, they cross a spectacular ocean filled with dangers, unusual creatures and discoveries that test Moana’s courage and help her understand who she truly wants to become.

Directed by Thomas Kail, the film stars Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana, while Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui, the character he voiced in Disney’s 2016 animated original.

The remake has divided critics. Some praised its performances, spectacular scenery and faithfulness to the original, while others questioned whether a live-action version was necessary only ten years after the animated film. Audiences have responded much more warmly, with particular praise for Lagaʻaia and the film’s celebration of Polynesian culture.

Classic Pick – Schindler’s List (1993)

Kraków, 1939. As Nazi Germany tightens its grip on occupied Poland, businessman Oskar Schindler arrives hoping to make his fortune from the war.

With the help of Jewish accountant Itzhak Stern, Schindler establishes a factory employing Jewish workers. Initially motivated by profit, he gradually witnesses the brutality surrounding him and begins to understand that his wealth and influence can be used for something far more important: saving lives.

Steven Spielberg tells the true story largely in black and white, stripping away any sense of spectacle and placing viewers directly inside one of history’s darkest chapters. Liam Neeson portrays Schindler as a deeply imperfect man whose transformation becomes the emotional center of the film, while Ralph Fiennes delivers a terrifying performance as Nazi commandant Amon Göth.

Schindler’s List won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. The real Oskar Schindler is credited with saving more than 1,100 Jews during the Holocaust.

Family Choice – Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

How far would a father go to spend more time with his children? For Daniel Hillard, the answer involves makeup, a wig, a British accent and an entirely new identity.

After separating from his wife Miranda, Daniel loses the chance to see his three children every day. When he discovers that Miranda is looking for a housekeeper, the unemployed actor comes up with an extraordinary plan. With the help of an elaborate disguise, he transforms himself into Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire, an elderly British nanny, and gets the job.

The arrangement allows Daniel to return to his children's daily lives, but keeping two identities separate quickly becomes more complicated than he expected.

Directed by Chris Columbus, Mrs.Doubtfire gives Robin Williams the perfect stage for his improvisational comedy, rapid-fire voices and physical humor. Yet beneath the disguises and chaotic situations is a surprisingly sincere story about divorce, parenthood and learning that loving a family does not always mean keeping it together in the same way.

More than thirty years later, the comedy remains closely associated with Williams’ energetic performance, but Sally Field’s Miranda gives the story an important emotional balance.

You can read last week’s edition of CineCrossroads here.