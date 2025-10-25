CineCrossroads: “Magan ake kerek!,” “Alpamys mektepke barady” and “Shyraq”

Movie of the Week — Magan Ake Kerek! / I Need a Father! (2025)

The new Kazakh film tells the story of Darkhan — a bachelor and former pop star who now hosts a radio show called “Destiny on Air.” He enjoys the attention of his listeners and the freedom of his lifestyle until one day, a young woman named Aiman calls into the show. She has arrived in Almaty with her little son to find her father — not realizing that it is Darkhan himself.

This encounter turns Darkhan’s world upside down. He must confront his past, acknowledge his mistakes, and rediscover what it truly means to be a parent. Through moments of confusion, fear, and humorous misunderstandings, he gradually learns responsibility and the capacity for genuine closeness.

Classic Pick — Alpamys Mektepke Barady / Alpamys Goes to School (1976)

This kind-hearted film from the Soviet era remains one of Kazakhstan’s most beloved family movies. It shared the top prize in the children’s film category at the 10th All-Union Film Festival in Riga in 1977.

Seven-year-old Kalikhan doesn’t want to go to school and constantly causes mischief out of sheer playfulness. When the teacher asks the children to bring animals for the classroom’s nature corner, Kalikhan shows up with a snake. His friend Alpamys, on the other hand, dreams of studying but is still too young to enroll. Every day, he watches the lessons through the classroom window and teaches himself to read and count.

Beneath the boundless Kazakh sky, the film captures the simplicity and purity of rural life, where a person learns from childhood to see, hear, and understand the world around them. Its poetry lies not in elaborate imagery, but in sincerity and humanity.

Family Choice — Shyraq / Candle (2023)

The touching short animated film by ARA Studios, created in a blend of 2D and modern 3D graphics, tells the story of a little candle living in an attic. She is afraid to show her light to people. When her only friend — a small toy figure — is accidentally taken away by a cat, the candle decides to venture into the human world to bring him back.

Along the way, she witnesses how modern families live surrounded by gadgets and constant haste, losing the warmth of real connection. Through her light and kindness, she reminds everyone of what truly matters — love, attention, and care for one another.

Shyraq has achieved remarkable success, making it into the shortlists of more than 80 international film festivals.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency published a CineCrossroads feature spotlighting Disney’s TRON: Ares, Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now, and Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride.