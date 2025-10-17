CineCrossroads: “TRON: Ares,” “Apocalypse Now,” and “Corpse Bride”

Movie of the Week — TRON: Ares (2025)

Disney’s legendary cyber-universe is back. Director Joachim Rønning brings the mythology of TRON into the real world. Jared Leto plays Ares, a sentient program that crosses the boundary of the digital space in search of freedom, consciousness, and creation. He is joined by Evan Peters and Gillian Anderson.

The film continues the franchise’s tradition of blending philosophy with neon aesthetics. Its holographic landscapes and pulsating design are visually striking. Critics note that Ares is less spectacular but more reflective, focusing on the fine line between the creator and the creation.

The road to the third film was long and difficult. The original TRON (1982) failed at the box office but later became a cult classic, while TRON: Legacy (2010) set a new standard for visual style. Fifteen years later, fans finally see a continuation that survived cancellations, director changes, and endless rumors. The result is stylistically impressive, especially in IMAX 3D, though emotional depth gives way to sleek effects. Gladiator battles are gone, The Grid takes a back seat, and the story has been reimagined around a new protagonist.

The music deserves special attention. It’s a carefully crafted blend of electronic energy and cyber-world atmosphere. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross created a powerful, modern soundtrack that combines technological precision with emotional depth. Tracks like “Echoes” and “Infiltrator” perfectly capture the film’s tension and rhythm. The score is not just background but an essential part of the TRON universe.

It may not be the TRON fans were waiting for, but it still evokes emotion in those who once fell in love with its digital horizon.

Classic Pick — Apocalypse Now (1978)

Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece remains one of cinema’s most powerful anti-war statements. Set during the Vietnam War, Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) is sent on a mission to eliminate Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has lost his sanity deep in the jungle.

Apocalypse Now is not an action film but a philosophical parable about the nature of evil. Every mile upriver takes the characters deeper into the abyss of the human soul. Coppola turns war into a surreal nightmare where civilization loses its meaning. Willard is no longer a hero but a hollow shadow. Kilgore (Robert Duvall) embodies military madness - the man who “loves the smell of napalm in the morning.” Kurtz, meanwhile, is the heart of darkness, a man who has abandoned morality and found a terrifying kind of clarity, believing that to win, one must become the horror itself.

The film’s production became legendary, marked by storms, illness, and financial turmoil, yet Vittorio Storaro’s cinematography turned every frame into a work of art. Apocalypse Now forces viewers to confront a haunting question: where does humanity end and madness begin?

Family Choice — Corpse Bride (2005)

Tim Burton’s gothic animation combines dark humor, romance, and reflection. The timid Victor, voiced by Johnny Depp, accidentally proposes to a dead girl, played by Helena Bonham Carter, and ends up in the Land of the Dead, a world far livelier than that of the living.

Its Victorian atmosphere, stop-motion animation, and Danny Elfman’s haunting score create a distinctive style. The film recalls The Nightmare Before Christmas but surpasses it in technical mastery. The animation is smoother, the choreography more precise, and the visual design more refined, making it a genuine piece of art.

Corpse Bride tells a story of love, death, and acceptance, reminding viewers that even beyond the grave, light can still be found. Burton shows that true beauty often hides within what first seems frightening.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency published a special CineCrossroads feature showcasing the sci-fi drama Altered, filmed in Astana’s futuristic locations, alongside Federico Fellini’s philosophical classic 8½ and Pixar’s heartfelt Toy Story 3.