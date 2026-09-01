Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber dies aged 27

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office website, Gerber died Sunday at a rehabilitation facility. An autopsy has not yet been completed, and the exact cause and manner of death remain unknown.

Gerber followed his mother into modeling and worked in the fashion industry.

In a March 2026 Instagram post, Gerber shared his experience undergoing ibogaine treatment as part of his recovery. He described being “absolutely terrified” before the treatment and wrote about confronting what he had been running from and finding his way back to himself.

In July, Crawford marked her son’s 27th birthday by sharing childhood photos of him on Instagram. She wrote that she was proud of the man he had become while adding that she would always see him as her “little boy.”

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult period.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Gloria Steinem, the pioneering journalist and feminist activist who became a leading figure in the US women’s liberation movement, had died at the age of 92.