As China moves forward with a new blueprint for modernization, openness remains central to its vision—creating space for shared growth, innovation, and global partnership.

At the heart of this vision stands the China International Import Expo (CIIE)—the world’s first national-level exhibition dedicated entirely to imports.

Since its debut in 2018, the CIIE has become a symbol of China’s high-level opening-up, transforming its vast market into a shared opportunity for the world.

From Small Businesses to Big Dreams: The Story of doTerra

For doTerra, an American essential oils company, the China International Import Expo marked the beginning of a transformative journey.

“It feels like standing on the shoulders of a giant,” recalled Owen Ma, President of doTerra China.

When doTerra first joined the CIIE, the company had only a few dozen employees and a small nine-square-meter booth. Yet its fragrant oils drew crowds, and it signed purchase agreements worth 380 million yuan or about 54 million U.S. dollars.

Today, doTerra’s exhibition space has grown to 200 square meters, reflecting not only business expansion but also growing confidence in the Chinese market.

Each year, the company unveils a new essential oil inspired by Chinese culture, blending local botanical traditions with Western extraction technology and scientific expertise.

Looking ahead, Ma has set an ambitious goal: by 2030, China is expected to overtake the United States to become doTerra’s largest market.

From Austria to Shanghai: A Sweet Story of Persistence

For seven consecutive years, Austrian family-owned chocolate maker Zotter has been a familiar face at the CIIE.

Its story with China began when CEO Julia Zotter spent a year studying in the country and fell in love with its rich culture.

Inspired by that experience, she brought the brand to Shanghai in 2014, opening the first “chocolate theatre” to share the art of handmade chocolate with Chinese consumers.

Through each CIIE, Zotter has witnessed the resilience of China’s economy and the growing appetite for premium, creative products.

“The number of visitors to our chocolate theatre in China keeps rising. We have strong confidence in China’s future—its policies are stable, challenges are met with determination, and people are moving forward together.”

From Fields to Markets: Central Asia’s Expanding Cooperation

Every year, business representatives from across Central Asia make their way to Shanghai for the CIIE.

They brought honey, golden wheat, and intricately woven carpets—along with hopes of connecting with global consumers and forging lasting friendships.

Last year, Kazakhstan marked its largest presence to date, showcasing products ranging from agricultural goods and food to cultural crafts.

This year, Kyrgyzstan joined the mix, bringing fresh colors, flavors, and stories to the vibrant exhibition halls.

Through the CIIE, trade between China and Central Asia has deepened year by year. Local trade groups from Jiangsu, Shandong, and Xinjiang, along with Chinese enterprises, have signed purchase agreements for agricultural products.

From Central Asian farms to Chinese ports and dining tables, the bond of cooperation continues to grow stronger—one shipment at a time.

A Platform for Shared Progress

From small enterprises realizing their ambitions in China to cross-border partnerships linking markets across continents, the CIIE has become a powerful symbol of China’s commitment to high-level opening-up.

More than an exhibition, it functions as a bridge—connecting producers and consumers, innovation and opportunity, China and the world.

As it enters its next chapter, one message is clear: an open China expects to develop and thrive together with the rest of the world.

Earlier, it was reported that top diplomats of Kazakhstan and China held talks in Beijing.