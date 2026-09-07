Ciara announces pregnancy with fifth child

The 40-year-old singer shared a series of photos and videos showing her baby bump alongside her husband, former NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

“One more person to Love,” she captioned the post.

In the announcement, Ciara hangs a blank baby bodysuit beside four white T-shirts bearing the names of her children: Future, Sienna, Win and Amora. She also holds up five fingers, referring to the upcoming addition to the family.

The baby will be Ciara’s fifth child and her fourth with Wilson. The couple, who married in 2016, share daughters Sienna and Amora and son Win. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

The couple has not revealed the baby’s sex or expected due date.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that actress Anne Hathaway had announced she was expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman.