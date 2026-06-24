Why is Messi officially better than Ronaldo?

The GOAT stands alone

The Argentina captain Lionel Messi became the leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history after scoring twice in a 2-0 victory over Austria.

His first goal of the night took him past former Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals, while a stoppage-time strike raised Messi’s total to 18.

Klose congratulated his successor and described Messi as “the best footballer of all time.”

The 38-year-old has now scored five goals in his first two matches at the 2026 World Cup.

The devil wears Prada, Anne wears a baby bump

Anne Hathaway has announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. In an Instagram video, the 43-year-old actress appeared in a flowing white outfit, revealed her baby bump and smiled before playfully running out of frame.

The actress managed to keep her pregnancy private throughout the spring while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, attending the 2026 Met Gala and making several red-carpet appearances. Hathaway and Shulman, who married in 2012, are already parents to two sons, 10-year-old Jonathan and six-year-old Jack.

Thirty years on, Toy Story still has us hooked

Toy Story 5 has delivered the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history, earning more than $300 million worldwide. The animated sequel collected over $160 million in North America and more than $150 million in international markets after its release on June 19.

This time, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie face a thoroughly modern threat: a tablet that competes for their owner’s attention.

The film recorded the second-largest global debut of 2026, behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and gave Disney and Pixar a much-needed box office win after the disappointing performances of Elio and Lightyear.

The Toy Story franchise has now earned more than $3 billion worldwide since audiences first met Woody and Buzz in 1995.

New heights

The world’s tallest statue of Lionel Messi has been unveiled in the Argentine city of Cutral Có.

Created by Argentine sculptor Aldo Beroisa, the monument stands 26 meters tall and weighs around 70 tons.

It surpasses a 21-meter statue previously installed in Kolkata, India, which was later set to be removed over safety concerns.

Everything goes to Bear

Liam Payne’s nine-year-old son Bear will be the sole beneficiary of the late singer’s estate, valued at just over £21 million.

New High Court probate documents allow part of the estate to be used immediately for Bear’s benefit, while the remaining assets must be held in trust until he turns 18.

Payne did not leave a will before his death in October 2024. Bear’s mother, former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy, and music industry lawyer Richard Bray were previously appointed administrators of the estate.

The fortune includes Payne’s five-bedroom home in Buckinghamshire, which he bought in 2021 to live closer to his son.

One Beckham left the family chat, another joined the cast

Romeo Beckham is swapping the runway for the big screen. The 23-year-old model and son of David and Victoria Beckham will make his acting debut in the tennis romance Forty Love.

The film follows Sacha Gallo, a rising tennis player trained by his father to win a major title in Paris. His plans are disrupted by the arrival of a charismatic new rival, played by Beckham, who challenges him both on and off the court.

The cast also includes Paul Kircher, Guillaume Canet, Benjamin Voisin and Catherine Deneuve. The film marks the directorial debut of fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti.

Professor Blanchett enters the stage

The two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett has been appointed Cameron Mackintosh Visiting Professor of Contemporary Theatre for the 2026-27 academic year.

During her tenure, Blanchett will take part in lectures, public conversations and meetings with students, sharing her experience from her work across theatre, cinema and production.

Blanchett described the appointment as an opportunity to begin a “creative rumpus” with the next generation of thinkers and artists.

Farewell to a British television veteran

British actor David Daker, known for his roles in Boon and Doctor Who, has died at the age of 90.

Daker died peacefully at his home on April 30, but his family announced his death only last weekend. He was best known for playing Harry Crawford in the ITV comedy-drama Boon from 1986 to 1992.

His television career also included appearances in Z Cars, Coronation Street, Only Fools and Horses and Porridge. On the big screen, he appeared in Terry Gilliam’s fantasy film Time Bandits.

Together, but Not Alone

Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez are reuniting for Illumination’s new animated alien comedy Not Alone.

Chalamet will voice Joe, a reserved rocket mechanic, while Gomez plays Fran, an astro-botanist developing a plant-powered rocket. Their launch plans descend into chaos when three fugitive aliens hide in Joe’s home and decide that Fran’s invention may be their only way back to space.

The film marks the actors’ first project together since A Rainy Day in New York. Not Alone is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on April 16, 2027.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.