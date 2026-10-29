Chyngyz Aitmatov biopic to open International Film Festival in Istanbul

The international premiere of Aitmatov will take place on November 3 at Istanbul's historic Atlas 1948 cinema. The screening, featuring a red carpet and a grand opening ceremony, will be attended by international filmmakers, cultural figures, and local media.

Organized with the support of Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the General Directorate of Cinema, this major film festival will bring together prominent filmmakers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, who will share their professional experiences.

The Korkut-Ata Film Festival of the Turkic World has been organized regularly since 2021 to strengthen cultural ties among Turkic-speaking countries and foster cooperation in cinematography.

The premiere of the autobiographical feature film Aitmatov, dedicated to the life and creative work of the world-renowned Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, took place in Bishkek on October 12.

As reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan will build the Aitmatov Cultural Complex as part of the 2028 celebrations.