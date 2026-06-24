Chinese zoo offers $15,000 for black bear costume performer

The recruitment notice was published by Luohe Wildlife Zoo in Luohe, Henan Province. The zoo is seeking candidates to wear a black bear costume, move around the park, and interact with visitors as part of the attraction.

According to the advertisement, the role involves spending time in the zoo while dressed as a bear and engaging with guests in a playful manner. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, in good health, and willing to interact confidently with visitors.

One unusual requirement is a strict ban on speaking while on duty. The notice states that performers are only expected to communicate through bear-like sounds rather than human speech.

The advertisement says applicants who are imaginative, comfortable acting in unconventional ways, and not shy in public will have an advantage. It also notes that people who are not picky eaters may receive additional consideration.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 2 Americans were fined for trespassing into monkey Punch's enclosure at a Japanese zoo.