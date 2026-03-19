Chinese travel blogger showcases Kazakh horses and restaurants to her multi-million audience

According to the city administration, the blogger visited Almaty on March 16-17 with the support of Almaty Tourism Bureau.

During the trip, the Chinese Instagram star explored the city’s tourism potential and experienced its authentic culture.

“The program included visits to the Qazaq Riders ethnocomplex, as well as Yurta and Pekin Duck restaurants, reflecting the city's diverse gastronomic scene,” the city administration said.

While in Almaty, Tao Tao actively shared content on her social media, highlighting the city's natural landscapes and cultural diversity to her 2.8 million followers.

Her posts, often focused on horses, ethno‑culture, and lifestyle, traditionally attract multi‑million views.

“Almaty is strengthening its position as one of the most attractive destinations for tourists from China. The visit of a blogger with a multi‑million audience has boosted interest in the city and contributed to its promotion in the Chinese market. In the first nine months of 2025, Almaty welcomed 102.1 thousand visitors from China, a 39.2% increase compared to the same period of the previous year,” authorities say.

Earlier, Tao Tao filmed a new series of videos showcasing the picturesque landscapes of Mangystau region.