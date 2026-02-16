Chinese team achieves first in-orbit test of brain-computer interface

The system, created by researchers led by Chang Honglong and Ji Bowen, was sent into orbit aboard an experimental platform in December. Working in extreme space conditions, the equipment continuously recorded electroencephalogram signals within a simulated body-fluid environment, allowing specialists to obtain crucial information on interference levels and operational durability.

Data returned from the experiment provide direct evidence for evaluating how electrodes perform over long periods in orbit and open new possibilities for studying the influence of microgravity on neural activity. The source stated that the findings will offer important technical support for safeguarding astronauts’ brain health during long-duration space missions.

A key element of the project is a flexible electrode array engineered to adapt to the soft, curved surface of brain tissue. By improving contact while reducing the risk of material degradation, the design enables the capture of high-quality signals without harming the cerebral cortex. Trials demonstrated markedly greater stability, with several performance indicators increasing by hundreds of times compared with conventional metal alternatives. The platform is also compatible with ultra-high-field magnetic resonance imaging.

BCI technologies enjoy strong policy support in China. National plans list the sector among priority industries, while guidelines issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other authorities in August 2025 aim to expand applications in manufacturing, healthcare and consumer markets by 2027 and build a secure, reliable industrial ecosystem by 2030.

