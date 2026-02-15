EN
    China to implement zero tariffs on imports from 53 African countries

    16:26, 15 February 2026

    China will implement zero-tariff measures for 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, starting May 1, 2026, CGTN reports. 

    China to implement zero tariffs on imports from 53 African countries
    Photo credit: VCG

    China will continue negotiating and signing joint economic partnership agreements, and further expand market access for African exports through upgraded mechanisms such as the "green channel," said the statement.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported another Central Asian nation may introduce a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens. 

