China to implement zero tariffs on imports from 53 African countries
16:26, 15 February 2026
China will implement zero-tariff measures for 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, starting May 1, 2026, CGTN reports.
China will continue negotiating and signing joint economic partnership agreements, and further expand market access for African exports through upgraded mechanisms such as the "green channel," said the statement.
