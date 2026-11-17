Installed at the National Supercomputing Center in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China, LineShine was built by the Shenzhen Cloud Computing Center. It first topped the TOP500 list in June 2026 and has now held the No. 1 position for two consecutive editions.

LineShine achieved a performance of 2.198 exaflops on the High Performance Linpack (HPL) benchmark using 13,789,440 cores. It also topped the High-Performance Conjugate Gradient (HPCG) ranking, with a score of 22.00 petaflops.

An exaflop is a quintillion of calculations per second. A quintillion is a one with a whopping eighteen zeros behind it.

El Capitan, installed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the United States, ranked second, followed by Frontier at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Aurora at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility, in third and fourth place, respectively. Germany's JUPITER Booster, installed at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre, ranked fifth.

China had 18 systems on the latest list, ranking seventh among countries and regions, while the United States led with 163 systems.

The November edition featured just 27 new systems, accounting for 5.4 percent of the TOP500. This was the lowest level of new-system turnover in the list's history, according to the announcement.

The TOP500 ranking is updated twice a year, in June and November, and tracks the world's most powerful computer systems.

Earlier, SpaceX announced its plans to invest more than 74 billion US dollars in two major supercomputing campuses in the U.S.