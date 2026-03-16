Chinese scientists discover evidence of ancient magma recharge on Moon

The research focused on meteorite samples known as NWA 14526 and NWA 14992, discovered in 2021. Using advanced analytical techniques including scanning electron microscopy and electron probe microanalysis, scientists examined the mineral composition, internal structure and geochemical properties of the rocks.



The two meteorites displayed nearly identical petrographic structures, mineral compositions and crystallisation ages, suggesting they originated from the same lunar geological event. Both samples also showed a rare lithological dichotomy, containing two distinct types of rock – magnesium-rich and iron-rich formations.



Researchers concluded that this unusual combination was likely produced by a process known as magma recharge, in which fresh magma enters an existing magma chamber and interacts with partially crystallised material already present.



According to the proposed geological model, around three billion years ago, magnesium-rich magma rising from the Moon’s interior intruded into a magma chamber and began to crystallise. Later, a more evolved iron-rich magma was injected into the same chamber, where the two magmatic systems mixed and reacted chemically. This interaction ultimately produced the coexistence of two contrasting rock types observed in the meteorites.



The study represents the first time a magma recharge mechanism has been clearly identified in lunar samples, providing direct evidence that the Moon’s interior remained geologically active far longer than previously assumed.



For decades, scientists believed that volcanic processes on the Moon during its later history were relatively simple, dominated mainly by gradual cooling and crystallisation of magma. However, the new findings suggest that complex magmatic processes – including magma mixing and repeated injections of molten material – may have continued during the Moon’s “middle age” roughly three billion years ago.



The results indicate that although the Moon gradually lost much of its geological activity over billions of years, its interior may still have sustained dynamic magmatic systems during this later period. This discovery could reshape scientific understanding of lunar volcanic evolution and provide new clues about the thermal history of the Moon.



Earlier, it was reported that NASA had ruled out asteroid impact with Moon in 2032.