    Chinese schoolchildren demonstrate their knowledge of Kazakh to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    17:12, 2 September 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, accompanied by the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China Sun Yeli, surveyed the Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed halls, a library, Kazakh language, music and creativity classrooms. The exposition hall features exhibits and artifacts, covering the history of Kazakhstan from the ancient Saka period till early XX century.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The exposition includes five sections devoted to archaeology, jewelry, weaponry, musical instruments and ethnography. The library of the Center has around 1,000 books in Kazakh, Chinese, English and Russian.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Chinese school students demonstrated their Kazakh language knowledge to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They also performed a mix of popular Kazakh and Chinese musical compositions on dombra.

    The high-profile guests also witnessed a felting master-class for Chinese children.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State had a warm conversation with the representatives of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan and former Chinese ambassadors to Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier it was reported, that President Tokayev attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
