Chinese schoolchildren demonstrate their knowledge of Kazakh to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, accompanied by the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China Sun Yeli, surveyed the Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed halls, a library, Kazakh language, music and creativity classrooms. The exposition hall features exhibits and artifacts, covering the history of Kazakhstan from the ancient Saka period till early XX century.
The exposition includes five sections devoted to archaeology, jewelry, weaponry, musical instruments and ethnography. The library of the Center has around 1,000 books in Kazakh, Chinese, English and Russian.
Chinese school students demonstrated their Kazakh language knowledge to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They also performed a mix of popular Kazakh and Chinese musical compositions on dombra.
The high-profile guests also witnessed a felting master-class for Chinese children.
The Head of State had a warm conversation with the representatives of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan and former Chinese ambassadors to Kazakhstan.
Earlier it was reported, that President Tokayev attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing.