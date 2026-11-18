“Today, in the first half of the day, President of China Xi Jinping held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Detailed information about the meeting will be released later,” Official Spokesperson of the Chinese MFA Guo Jiakun said at a media briefing.

The Russian President arrived in Shenzhen to participate in the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting to be held from November 18 to 19.

The parties discussed prospects for strengthening their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, as well as issues on the international and regional agenda, according to the press service of the Kremlin.

During the talks, the Chinese leader emphasized the importance of diplomacy at the level of the heads of state.

“ Under our firm leadership, Chinese-Russian relations have remained as steadfast as a mountain in the face of all the challenges facing the world. They have broad prospects and are not swayed by transient shifts in the international situation. They bring greater stability and certainty to a turbulent and chaotic world and serve as a model for a new type of relations between major powers, characterised by equality, mutual respect, good faith and mutually beneficial cooperation,” said Xi Jinping.

For his part, Vladimir Putin summed up the results of bilateral cooperation and pointed out positive character of the two countries’ interaction on the international stage.

“The Russian-Chinese foreign policy tandem is working steadily and productively. Despite the challenging geopolitical environment, we continue to take a constructive approach to shaping a fairer multipolar world order.

Earlier, it was reported that China's Shenzhen was preparing to host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.