The meeting will be held under the motto “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together.” Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to deliver opening remarks.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said a day earlier that the first-ever in-person meeting of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States would take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit. The three leaders are expected to have “an in-depth exchange of views on important issues bearing on global peace.”

On Tuesday, ahead of the main summit, Xi Jinping held a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders of Canada, Papua New Guinea, Vietnam, Mexico, Peru and Chile.

On the same day, the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit opened at the Qianhai International Conference Center in Shenzhen. More than 2,000 business and political representatives are attending it, representing the 21 APEC economies and 13 non-APEC economies, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Switzerland.

Shenzhen is one of China's key technology hubs and is home to the headquarters of major companies such as Huawei, Tencent, BYD and DJI.

The city is actively introducing autonomous taxis, drone delivery services and automated parking systems. In 2019, it became the first city in China to completely phase out landfilling of residual household waste, switching instead to incineration.

Earlier, it was reported that Chinese supercomputer LineShine had retained its position as the world's most powerful supercomputer in the latest TOP500 ranking.