Chinese researchers test first gene-edited pig liver transplant

This is part of “xenotransplantation” — using animal organs in humans — a field gaining momentum as researchers try to ease the shortage of human organ donors.

The transplant took place at Xijing Hospital in Xi’an, China. The patient, who had been declared brain dead, received a liver from a genetically engineered Bama miniature pig. The pig had six edited genes to reduce the risk of rejection.

The patient’s original liver was left in place, and researchers tracked whether the pig liver functioned properly by checking for signs like bile production.

“The liver collected from the six-gene-modified pig functioned very well in the human body,” said Lin Wang, co-author of the study.

After 10 days, the study ended at the family’s request. Researchers don’t think the pig liver could support a human long-term yet, but it may help patients survive while waiting for human organs.

Earlier efforts include external pig liver support in the U.S. and Canada. Now, thanks to gene editing, pig organs are becoming more compatible with humans — possibly paving the way for future medical breakthroughs.

