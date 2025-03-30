Death toll rises to 1,644 following powerful earthquake in Myanmar

Photo credit: Xinhua

The earthquake hit the southeast Asian country on Friday, with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, the northeastern Shan state, Sagaing, and Nay Pyi Taw among the hardest-hit regions.

Photo credit: Xinhua

A Chinese rescue team arrived at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on Saturday afternoon to assist in disaster relief efforts.

The death toll from devastating earthquakes in Myanmar has risen to 1,000 with over 2,300 injured, state media reported Saturday.