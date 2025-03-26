РУ
Chinese province produces ginseng worth almost $20 bln in a year

20:19, 26 March 2025

In the Chinese province of Jilin in the north-east of the country, the total value of ginseng produced in 2024 reached 80 billion yuan (about US$11,9 billion), TV BRICS reports.

Ginseng
Photo credit: Envato

"At present, 10 industrial parks for ginseng cultivation have been established in Jilin province," the report says.

According to Northeast Asia Today, the region has also built 4 specialised markets to sell the produce.

Ginseng is a perennial herbaceous plant whose root is used in medicine for its medicinal properties. It is used to strengthen immunity, reduce stress, and improve general well-being.

Tatyana Kudrenok
Tatyana Kudrenok
