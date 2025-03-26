Chinese province produces ginseng worth almost $20 bln in a year

"At present, 10 industrial parks for ginseng cultivation have been established in Jilin province," the report says.



According to Northeast Asia Today, the region has also built 4 specialised markets to sell the produce.



Ginseng is a perennial herbaceous plant whose root is used in medicine for its medicinal properties. It is used to strengthen immunity, reduce stress, and improve general well-being.



