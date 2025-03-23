China's 8,600-car carrier sets construction speed record

Independently developed in China, the newly delivered vessel measures around 200 meters in length and has a beam of 38 meters. It is a duel-fuel carrier powered by fuel oil and liquified natural gas, with 14 decks for vehicle parking that allow for the efficient load and transport of up to 8,600 passenger cars, trucks or buses.

The hull assembly and adjustment timespan for the vessel was only 200 days, the fastest in China for the construction of a car carrier.

"With our integrated construction technology and optimized roll-on/roll-off system design, we have overcome efficiency bottlenecks, allowing us to break this record. The vessel is of excellent performance, high energy efficiency and broad adaptability for different vehicle types. Looking ahead, we have (received orders for) other car carriers, including the 9,000-vehicle model and the 10,800-vehicle model, which is the largest," said Li Zhizhong, production director of CSSC's Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

The shipbuilder aims to deliver 28 vessels this year. So far, it has delivered seven new ships, averaging one delivery every 11 working days, said Li.

Earlier it was reported that China unveiled its first multifunctional space mining robot.