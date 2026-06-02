Kazakhstan and Hong Kong strengthen investment cooperation

The talks focused on expanding investment cooperation and launching joint projects in key sectors of the economy.

The delegation, organized by HKTDC, included over 70 representatives from major companies and financial institutions across 17 provinces and regions of China.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Chairman of the Board of Baiterek Holding Rustam Karagoishin presented the holding’s updated role as a unified investment ecosystem supporting priority sectors.

By the end of 2025, Baiterek’s assets reached 40 billion US dollars with over 21 billion US dollars directed to economic support and more than 100 major projects implemented.

Karagoishin emphasized long-term investment architecture covering agriculture, deep processing infrastructure, energy and export-oriented industries.

The key task is to attract long-term capital and expand instruments of funding through capital markets and joint projects.

Photo credit: Kazinform

In turn, John Lee stressed that effective cooperation requires a strategic, long-term investment approach.

He highlighted Kazakhstan’s resource and transit potential, noting opportunities in energy, logistics, agriculture and industry.

Photo credit: Kazinform

He emphasized the task is to combine Hong Kong’s financial capabilities with Kazakhstan’s real sector potential for sustainable growth.

Following the talks the sides signed a memorandum of cooperation between Baiterek and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, between Baiterek and Invest Hong Kong and Development Bank of Kazakhstan and Standard Chartered Hong Kong.

Airport Authority Hong Kong, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, Shandong Energy Group Co., Ltd. also expressed interest in further cooperation.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held talks with John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, who arrived in Astana leading a representative delegation.