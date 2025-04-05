Chinese multifunctional center to be build in Astana

Arman Shakkaliyev visited the Central Asia-Jiangsu trade center and the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Nanjing, opened in September 2024, where he was briefed on the results of the center’s six-month operation.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Trade and Integration

The parties discussed prospects for trade and economic cooperation, as well as plans to hold an exhibition of import and export goods from Jiangsu province in Astana from June 11 till 13. The exhibition will coincide with the “Central Asia + China” summit with the participation of heads of state.

Soho Holding Group will also organize a parallel exhibition of Jiangsu’s import and export goods.

“As both governments attach great importance to this event, we hope the exhibition will become a showcase of bilateral cooperation achievements and a platform for deepening these relations. The Ministry is ready to provide the necessary support to Soho Holding Group and Jiangsu enterprises in organizing and participating in the exhibition,” emphasized the Minister of Trade and Integration.

To implement agreements reached during the minister’s visit to Nanjing in September 2024, the Chinese side presented sketches of the multifunctional Jiangsu center, which will be established in Astana. The construction of the center is planned for 2026.

The Minister highlighted his admiration for the speed and quality of the center's construction in Jiangsu, carried out by Soho Holding Group.

“This includes the construction of pavilions showcasing goods from Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan's national and commercial pavilions, and office spaces for Kazakh companies at the Shanghai Import Expo CIIE. These results were highly praised by our side,” he noted.

It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan and China have signed documents to enhance cooperation in the water sector.