Chinese journalists wrap up media tour to Kazakhstan
23:21, 10 June 2025
The journalists from China’s CGTN TV Channel, jointly with Kazakhstan’s Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV Channel crew, made a series of video reports about the city of Almaty and the landmarks of Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The reports will be broadcast on CGTN TV Channel in Kazakh, Russian and English.
The journalists completed their work at one of the best locations in Almaty, the Medeu skating rink, and met with the locals.
CGTN correspondent Rizagul Gulgina made a report on Kazakhstan-China cooperation in the sphere of sustainable development visiting the city of Konayev, Medeu and Koktobe.
As written before, Kazakhstan and China hold a cultural exchange fair in Almaty.