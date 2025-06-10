Chinese journalists wrap up media tour to Kazakhstan

The reports will be broadcast on CGTN TV Channel in Kazakh, Russian and English.

The journalists completed their work at one of the best locations in Almaty, the Medeu skating rink, and met with the locals.

CGTN correspondent Rizagul Gulgina made a report on Kazakhstan-China cooperation in the sphere of sustainable development visiting the city of Konayev, Medeu and Koktobe.

As written before, Kazakhstan and China hold a cultural exchange fair in Almaty.