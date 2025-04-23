Chinese investors propose to launch drone production in Abai region

According to the regional akim’s press service, representatives of the Chinese investment company Zhongcai Financial Holdings Investment Co. presented their projects during the meeting.

They plan to launch several major projects near the village of Bakhty in the Makanchi district, including an international logistics park. The park will boast facilities for processing agricultural products, assembling heavy-duty vehicles, and producing and storing unmanned aerial vehicles. The three-phase project, scheduled for implementation between 2025 and 2027, is valued at 1 billion USA dollars.

Additionally, the Chinese delegation proposed the establishment of the largest data center in Central Asia.

The implementation of the Ayagoz-Techen railway project is expected to further enhance the impact of these investments, significantly boosting the region’s economic growth.

The regional akim emphasized that the projects presented by the investors are crucial for the development of the local economy.

"We fully support the projects presented at today’s meeting. They are highly relevant for our region and represent significant investments. Once implemented, these initiatives will create job opportunities for locals. We are ready to provide our full backing. I am instructing the akim of the Makanchi district and the regional Department of Entrepreneurship to work closely with the investors and offer comprehensive support to ensure the smooth and successful execution of these planned projects," said Berik Uali.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region has started the implementation of a major corn deep processing project by Shengtai Biotech Co., Ltd.