The project by Anshun Energy LLP will be developed near the village of Moyynkum. The company has already been registered in the district and intends to develop coal mining operations and build a coal-processing facility.

According to Moyynkum district governor Yermek Karentayev, the planned enterprise is expected to process 3 million tons of coal annually. The project is currently preparing the necessary documentation, while negotiations between the investor and local authorities continue.

The total investment is estimated at 150 million US dollars, although the project has yet to move beyond the planning phase.

The investor has already contributed to local infrastructure development. According to the district administration, the company built a 93-kilometer road with its sponsorship. The road runs near the site where 32 farming households are located.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan will establish its first coal-chemical complex for advanced processing of coking byproducts at the Qarmet metallurgical plant. The project entails building two new coke oven batteries with a total annual capacity of 1.5 million tons of dry coke.