    Kazakhstan-Iran cooperation in agriculture discussed in Astana

    16:35, 11 June 2025
    Kazakhstan, Iran discussed the state and prospects for the bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, agriculture, and transport and logistics, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    The issues were on agenda of a meeting held on Tuesday, June 10, between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu with the  Minister of Agricultural Jahad of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gholamreza Nouri-Ghezeljeh, who came to Astana to co-chair the Kazakhstan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation.

    The Kazakh Foreign Minister said that he considers the meeting as a continuation of the meaningful dialogue initiated during his recent visit to Tehran and noted the significant potential of bilateral partnership, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s readiness to expand economic and infrastructural ties with Iran.

    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    In turn, the Iranian minister informed the Kazakh side about the priority areas of bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector and expressed interest in increasing supplies of Kazakhstan’s grain to Iran.

    Particular attention was paid to topical issues of implementing joint logistics projects, increasing trade turnover between the countries, especially in agricultural products, as well as cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.

    On June 7, Murat Nurtleu paid an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran at the invitation of the Iranian side. The visit commenced with a meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, during which the parties discussed current issues of the Kazakh-Iranian cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to the comprehensive strengthening of bilateral relations.

