Electric vehicle shipments from China rise sharply in November, led by Asia and Latin America

Data from China’s General Administration of Customs highlighted continued growth in overseas demand for Chinese-made electric vehicles, with Asia remaining the largest destination by volume, while Latin America showed the fastest year-on-year growth rate.

Asia accounted for the largest share of China’s EV exports in November, with 110,061 vehicles shipped to the region, up 71% year-on-year. Mexico led all individual markets globally, importing 19,344 EVs, followed by Indonesia with 17,503 units and Thailand with 13,517. Europe ranked second by volume, receiving 42,927 electric vehicles during the month, a 63% year-on-year increase. The United Kingdom was the region’s largest importer with 9,096 units, followed by Belgium with 8,953, while shipments to Türkiye rose to 9,292 vehicles.

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded the fastest growth, with imports surging 283% year-on-year to 35,182 EVs. Brazil led the region with 8,504 units, followed by Mexico and Chile, reflecting expanding demand across the region. Mexico also ranked first globally among individual destination markets.

Exports to the European Union rose 39% year-on-year to 25,792 vehicles in November, while shipments to Africa increased 134% to 4,632 units. Deliveries to Oceania climbed 70% to 6,348 vehicles.

In contrast, exports to North America declined 46% year-on-year to 686 units, according to the data.

From January through November, China exported approximately 1.98 million electric vehicles worldwide, representing a 29% year-on-year increase. Asia remained the leading destination over the period with nearly 1 million units, followed by Europe with just over 600,000 and Latin America and the Caribbean with nearly 250,000.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the number of electric vehicles worldwide rose to 55.8 million earlier this year, with China accounting for more than 50% of the global total.