Chinese eco-friendly technologies may enter Kazakhstan

In particular, international companies are showing interest, including China’s MSTN Technologies Co.,Ltd , which has worked in the field of ecological technologies for over 20 years. The company considers participation in projects and is ready to put forward its solutions.

On the sidelines of the 5th International Environmental Congress in Astana, MSTN Vice President Jenny Wang noted Kazakhstan’s stricter environmental requirements will drive demand for advanced technologies and MSTN is ready to share its experience and participate in local projects.

She added in China, businesses themselves finance eco-technology adoption due to strict regulations and heavy fines for non-compliance. That’s why business is interested in modernization and the introduction of solutions that help conform to these requirements.

She also stressed that in China the sector developed gradually, from borrowing to adapting foreign technologies. Over time, tougher regulations spurred the development of domestic solutions. This approach has led to hundreds of projects in industry and energy, creating a sustainable eco-tech sector.

Jenny Wang emphasized that this experience could be valuable for Kazakhstan, where environmental priorities come to the fore and require systemic solutions.

As written before, the Kazakh capital will host the Regional Environmental Summit on April 22-24, focusing on water resources and international cooperation. Around 1,500 delegates from Central Asia, the EU, SCO, and the Middle East are expected to attend it.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and China launched hydrogen technology hub.