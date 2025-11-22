Chinese doctors perform heart surgeries on Kyrgyz children

According to her, this is the third consecutive year that Chinese specialists have provided free care. The Heart Protection Foundation began its work in 2023.

"In 2023, since Kyrgyzstan did not have the necessary facilities, we took eight children to China, where they received free surgeries. Then, rather than take the children and their parents to another country, we decided to invite Chinese doctors here in Kyrgyzstan and perform the surgeries jointly with Kyrgyz specialists. This will allow us not only to treat the children locally but also to develop cooperation and exchange of experience between the two countries. Therefore, in 2024, we began inviting doctors from China. Last year, we operated on five children, and everything was successful. "This year, on November 19th, we performed surgeries on six small children and one 20-year-old girl," she said.

Aibulak Zhumak emphasized that this isn't just the work of Chinese doctors; the surgeries are being conducted jointly with specialists from both countries.

Chinese cardiologist Liu Wei noted that he is responsible for open surgeries and was visiting Kyrgyzstan for the first time. "We examined 20 children and made diagnoses. We selected seven for surgery, and the results are good. In addition, there are three more children who require open surgery. These are children from low-income families, one of them is an orphan, and two have additional medical conditions. We plan to bring them to China for open surgeries," Liu Wei said.

He also added that there were some diagnoses that are not always identified in China. "These aren't just common heart defects. Furthermore, the usual equipment isn't available here; many instruments are missing." “But, by consulting with Kyrgyz doctors, we found solutions and achieved good results,” the doctor emphasized.

