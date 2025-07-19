Chinese corporation plans to build a construction materials plant in Kyrgyzstan

The purpose of the visit was to study the investment potential of Kyrgyzstan and discuss prospects for cooperation in key areas such as industrial construction, energy-efficient technologies, sustainable production and infrastructure development.

Key areas of discussion:

Energy: discussion of the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector, including the construction of facilities based on renewable energy sources.

Environmental technologies: transfer of Chinese technologies and experience in the field of industrial ecology, waste management and digitalization of production.

Kyrgyzstan continues to strive to attract strategic partners who share the values of sustainable development and industrial modernization. In this context, Deputy Director of the National Investment Agency Zhalyn Zheenaliev noted: "Kyrgyzstan is open to cooperation with partners who are ready to contribute to the sustainable development of our country and the modernization of the industrial sector."

