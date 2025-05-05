EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan develops law on petrochemical industry

    12:11, 5 May 2025

    The Kazakh Energy Ministry and concerned parties are working on the draft Law “On the petrochemical industry”, Kazinform News Agency quotes Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov as saying.

    Kazakh Energy Minister
    Photo credit: Solton Zhekssembekov/ Kazinform

    He said KazMunayGas, KazEnergy Association, Association of Producers and Consumers of Petrochemical Products and state bodies are involved in its development.

    Its goal is to create a transparent and efficient legal framework for the development of the country’s petrochemistry.

    The draft law provides for ensuring equal access of enterprises to raw material base, developing necessary infrastructure, applying state support measures, including funding, subsidies and preferential taxation.

    The Minister said the draft law’s consultation document was submitted to the members of the interdepartmental law-making commission.

    Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy Energy Oil & Gas Draft laws Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All