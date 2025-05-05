Kazakhstan develops law on petrochemical industry

He said KazMunayGas, KazEnergy Association, Association of Producers and Consumers of Petrochemical Products and state bodies are involved in its development.

Its goal is to create a transparent and efficient legal framework for the development of the country’s petrochemistry.

The draft law provides for ensuring equal access of enterprises to raw material base, developing necessary infrastructure, applying state support measures, including funding, subsidies and preferential taxation.

The Minister said the draft law’s consultation document was submitted to the members of the interdepartmental law-making commission.