Chinese company eyes $90mln in construction of industrial park in Turkistan region

The meeting focused on processing agricultural produce and implementing joint investment projects, including a plant manufacturing dehydrated vegetables.

The company plans to build an industrial park in Turkistan region on the area of 70 ha. The project encompasses manufacturing of dehydrated vegetables and forage, infrastructure development and attracting up to 15 Chinese partners.

Construction is already underway of a plant manufacturing 50,000 tons of dehydrated vegetables per year, with total investments of up to 90 million US dollars. The project is expected to create 300 jobs.

Once launched, the plant is to supply its products to the domestic market as well as the U.S. and European countries.

As part of its diversification efforts in agricultural production, the country has increased the area under vegetable and melon crops to 222,000 ha this year, said Bektenov, confirming the Kazakh government’s interest in long-term strategic cooperation with Wanlin Group.

In turn, Li Yantao expressed an interest in projects for processing agricultural produce in Kazakhstan, as both sides expressed their commitment to maintaining mutually beneficial cooperation.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan is to build a new bypass road near the Chinese border.