Astana airport cancels around 1,100 flights amid Middle East tensions

The airport recorded total comprehensive income of 4 billion tenge in 2025. In response to its financial situation, the company is implementing an anti-crisis program focused on reviewing existing tariffs, improving operational efficiency and making better use of internal resources.

The airport is also reviewing the actual cost of its services. With changes underway in the aviation fuel sales model, it plans to improve its financial performance primarily by strengthening its core operations.

Several external and operational factors affected the airport’s performance in the first half of 2026. These included runway repairs that restricted daytime operations, rising aviation fuel prices and the cancellation of international flights amid the situation in the Middle East. Around 1,100 flights were canceled in total.

Despite these challenges, several key operational indicators showed growth compared with the previous year.

Between January and July 2026, Astana International Airport handled 5.4 million passengers, up 1.3% from 5.3 million during the same period last year.

More than 25,000 domestic flights were operated during the seven-month period, compared with 24,000 a year earlier, while the number of international flights increased from 12,000 to 12,400.

Cargo traffic saw stronger growth, with the airport handling 8,900 tons of cargo and mail between January and July, up more than 20% from 7,400 tons a year earlier.

Non-aeronautical revenue also increased, rising 24% to 7.2 billion tenge in the first half of 2026 from 5.8 billion tenge during the same period in 2025.

The akimat of Astana, which is the airport’s shareholder, and airport management will continue implementing the anti-crisis program through the end of the year. Planned measures include revising tariff policy, reducing service costs, streamlining operational, financial and management processes, and further developing commercial activities.

The airport will also continue working with airlines to expand its route network.

The measures are expected to gradually improve the airport’s financial performance and bring its operations to break-even.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Air Astana had extended the suspension of flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai until September 30, 2026, due to continued instability in the Persian Gulf region.