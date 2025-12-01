Chinese broadcaster launches travel project in Kazakhstan

According to Kazakh Tourism, the project is being produced in a documentary travel show format and serves as a continuation of the widely viewed series Youth of Hong Kong in Border Cities, which gained international recognition and a large digital audience. The program features young bloggers from Kazakhstan and China who introduce viewers to the countries’ tourism potential, cultural heritage, traditions, and the values of modern youth through their personal experiences.

“In 2025, we strengthened tourism cooperation with one of China’s largest megacities - Guangzhou. B2B meetings between tour operators were held, familiarization tours for Chinese tourism industry representatives were organized, and a direct Guangzhou-Almaty flight was launched by Air Astana,” said Acting Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Tourism Daniel Serzhanuly.

He noted that Kazakhstan’s tourism outreach in China is already producing results. According to the latest data, more than 876,000 Chinese visitors traveled to Kazakhstan in the first 11 months of this year, compared with 655,000 for the whole of last year.

“Projects like this help expand Kazakhstan’s presence in one of Asia’s key tourism markets,” Serzhanuly added.

Filming in Kazakhstan covers major tourist and cultural locations in Almaty and Astana. In Almaty, the crew explored the urban environment, local cuisine, and the Shymbulak ski resort. In Astana, the project will showcase the capital’s modern architecture, infrastructure, and rapid development. The travel program will be broadcast on Guangzhou Television and on the international digital platforms of the GBA Lifestyle media group.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has been named among the top seven most popular destinations for Chinese tourists during the winter holiday season.