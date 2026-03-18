Chinese model and travel blogger returns to Mangistau region, showcases its picturesque landscapes

Social media users have nicknamed her the “Young Mulan” for her bold image.

In her latest video, Taotao appears in traditional Kazakh attire against the backdrop of the white cliffs of Bozzhyra and Mount Bokty, holding a golden eagle.

At Torysh Valley, she walks among the stone spheres accompanied by a pedigreed Tazy dog, and gallops on a black stallion along the Caspian Sea coast.

Taotao demonstrates confidence in horseback riding and skill in falconry, while her posts promote harmony with nature and the richness of national traditions.

This is her second visit to Mangistau region. Organizers invited her to attend the spring festival Amal, held at Mount Otpan.

It was previously reported that the popular Chinese blogger was named Kazakhstan’s Tourism Ambassador in 2025. She has already visited scenic locations in the cities of Astana and Almaty, as well as in East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.

To note, Taotao Aima, famous for her love for horses, visited the Kazakh capital of Astana for the 5th World Nomad Games.