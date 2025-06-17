China’s Xi Jinping announces 1.5 bln yuan worth grant to CA countries

We’re ready to provide the Central Asian countries with a pro bono grant worth 1.5 billion yuan to support key projects aimed at increasing the well-being of the population and assisting their development this year, said Xi Jinping.

The Chinese Chairman also announced plans to provide 3,000 quotas for retraining courses for the Central Asian countries in the next two years.

As reported previously, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his opening remarks at II Central Asia – China Summit, that kicked off in the Kazakh capital.